Webinar – The Economic Impact of the Coronavirus and What Happens Next

When: March 3, 2:00 p.m. (ET)

Speakers:

Amy Celico, Principal, Albright Stonebridge Group and lead of the firm’s China team

Douglas Grob, Senior Vice President, Albright Stonebridge Group

Rich Harper, Manager of International Trade, Outdoor Industry Association

As China and the world respond to the health and welfare of all those affected by the coronavirus, we are beginning to see the economic strains of this new crisis. Like many industries, exports of outdoor products and inputs sourced from China have been impacted. In a challenging trade environment, outdoor companies must now manage this new threat to their global value chains and their ability to bring product to market.

Join us at 2:00 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, March 3, for a special presentation from two China experts at Albright Stonebridge Group, a D.C.-based global strategic advisory firm, who will discuss the current situation on the ground in China and the region, the Chinese government’s response and the next steps.