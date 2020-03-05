Top 5 Reasons to Join The Climate Action Corps

Truth be told, you really only need one: the future. But here are a few more for good measure.

Joining the Climate Action Corps isn’t a commitment your company can or should make lightly, and we encourage organizations to evaluate the opportunity thoroughly. As a business executive, your critical strategic operations are probably driven by quarterly P&L forecasts. But how often do you let your five- or 10- or 30-year projections dictate your decisions? If long-term viability is important to you, your shareholders and your stakeholders, you should start thinking and acting well beyond the next three, six or 12 months of business. As you seek and drive buy-in from all the stakeholders in your organization, here are a few things to consider.

It’s Not a Matter of If, It’s a Matter of When. If your employees and your customers aren’t already demanding responsible climate business practices, they will soon. Any business that wants to remain relevant with the incoming generation of consumers will have to show earnest and meaningful efforts to change the way they source materials, produce consumer goods, package and ship those goods to consumers and how they empower all stakeholders in their value chain to be more responsible. Every day, month, quarter, year that your company isn’t executing on this is a day you’re falling behind your industry peers and competitors and jettisoning future market share. You will have to do this to remain competitive. But where and how to begin? When you join the Climate Action Corps, you will receive the Climate Action Corps Guidebook, a comprehensive but accessible road map to help you navigate the work.

94% of Gen Z surveyed said they believe that companies should address urgent social and environmental issues.” —Cone Communications

If your employees and your customers aren’t already demanding responsible climate business practices, they will soon. Any business that wants to remain relevant with the incoming generation of consumers will have to show earnest and meaningful efforts to change the way they source materials, produce consumer goods, package and ship those goods to consumers and how they empower all stakeholders in their value chain to be more responsible. Every day, month, quarter, year that your company isn’t executing on this is a day you’re falling behind your industry peers and competitors and jettisoning future market share. You will have to do this to remain competitive. But where and how to begin? When you join the Climate Action Corps, you will receive the Climate Action Corps Guidebook, a comprehensive but accessible road map to help you navigate the work. Outsourcing The Work Isn’t An Option. At least not an optimal one. Sure, you could hire a third-party organization to measure your company’s carbon footprint for one point in time (albeit at a very hefty price), and you could even bring in a strategist to develop a reduction plan (also for a premium). But embedding that plan in your company’s operational structure and galvanizing internal buy-in is an inside job. Being able to deliver authentic, measurable impact requires that you build climate responsibility into your corporate culture, and no one else can do that for you. Included in the Climate Action Corps Guidebook are a suite of tools, worksheets, resources and supporting documents to support your team’s work while also giving you the flexibility to customize an approach that fits with your company’s values and resources.

At least not an optimal one. Sure, you could hire a third-party organization to measure your company’s carbon footprint for one point in time (albeit at a very hefty price), and you could even bring in a strategist to develop a reduction plan (also for a premium). But embedding that plan in your company’s operational structure and galvanizing internal buy-in is an inside job. Being able to deliver authentic, measurable impact requires that you build climate responsibility into your corporate culture, and no one else can do that for you. Included in the Climate Action Corps Guidebook are a suite of tools, worksheets, resources and supporting documents to support your team’s work while also giving you the flexibility to customize an approach that fits with your company’s values and resources. Climate Action Is Forever. This isn’t a one-time, time-limited, siloed project that one individual or one team within your organization can complete and check off a to-do list. The work will be ongoing and constantly shifting, and it will weave through all aspects of your organizational structure. Actions will have strong interdependencies and broad and deep implications on work flows, resource allocations and financial strategies. When you join the Climate Action Corps, you join a cohort of industry peers who will accompany and support you over the long haul, sharing best-practices and exchanging ideas that will help you create a viable climate and sustainability program with longevity. By joining, you’re signaling a commitment to your employees that you don’t expect them to do this work in isolation.

This isn’t a one-time, time-limited, siloed project that one individual or one team within your organization can complete and check off a to-do list. The work will be ongoing and constantly shifting, and it will weave through all aspects of your organizational structure. Actions will have strong interdependencies and broad and deep implications on work flows, resource allocations and financial strategies. When you join the Climate Action Corps, you join a cohort of industry peers who will accompany and support you over the long haul, sharing best-practices and exchanging ideas that will help you create a viable climate and sustainability program with longevity. By joining, you’re signaling a commitment to your employees that you don’t expect them to do this work in isolation. There’s a Cost To Complacency. We get it. You’re looking at your budget documents and balance sheets and trying to determine how or if you should reallocate resources to support a climate commitment like this one. We understand that the short-term expense, especially for small to midsize brands, represents a business risk. But the danger of complacency could have equally or more damaging effects in the long-term – specifically, opportunities for raising capital as the global financial market has proclaimed. With the exception of the largest, most heavily resourced organizations in the outdoor industry, accessing the resources and expertise required to execute this work would be exponentially more expensive than joining the Corps. Simply, doing this alone would almost certainly be prohibitively expensive. Much like the Sustainability Working Group, this Corps is a collective brain trust, so joining gives you access to a large and deep pool of experts and partners.

We get it. You’re looking at your budget documents and balance sheets and trying to determine how or if you should reallocate resources to support a climate commitment like this one. We understand that the short-term expense, especially for small to midsize brands, represents a business risk. But the danger of complacency could have equally or more damaging effects in the long-term – specifically, opportunities for raising capital as the global financial market has proclaimed. With the exception of the largest, most heavily resourced organizations in the outdoor industry, accessing the resources and expertise required to execute this work would be exponentially more expensive than joining the Corps. Simply, doing this alone would almost certainly be prohibitively expensive. Much like the Sustainability Working Group, this Corps is a collective brain trust, so joining gives you access to a large and deep pool of experts and partners. Together We Are A Force. And together we’ll go further, faster. We know there are brands —especially large, heavily resourced corporations — that are well ahead of the curve on this work. We applaud your quick and early achievements and are inspired by your leadership. Maybe you’ve already measured your footprint and have a plan in place to cut emissions. Perhaps you’ve even achieved important and impactful reductions. Congratulations, and thank you for blazing a trail. As with any expedition, the path gets steeper and more unpredictable toward the summit. The Climate Action Corps Impact CoLabs represent our collective opportunity to effectively scale our impact. Tackling the most-difficult-to-reduce emissions in our shared supply chains will require collaboration and partnership; no one company can do it alone. None of us win if some of us don’t summit. We have to do this together.