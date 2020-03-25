COVID-19 Webinar: What You Need To Know About Economic Injury Disaster Loans

Tuesday, March 31, 11:00 a.m. (MT)

These are tough economic times for small businesses all over the country affected by the impact of the coronavirus. Business owners are doing everything they can to stay in business and take care of valuable employees and business share. A lot of businesses have been doing well, but few have the financial resources to survive on their own without customers. They need help!

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster assistance can be just the help business owners are looking for in the form of low-interest, long term direct federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

Find out how it works, what you need to do today, and how businesses and private nonprofits of all sizes can benefit in this short information- filled presentation by the SBA Office of Disaster Assistance.

Speaker: Burl Kelton, U.S. Small Business Administration PIO

Burl began his career with the U. S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Disaster Assistance in 2005 for Hurricane Katrina as a loan officer at the Sacramento, California Field Office Center-West. That office is responsible for responding to declared disasters in Federal Regions VI–X, including 23 states stretching from the Mississippi river west to Guam in the Pacific. Following his tenure as a loan officer, Burl transferred to the FOC-West Public Information Office as a Public Information Officer (PIO). In this role, he provides public communications, congressional relations and survivor customer service in multiple county areas, at Disaster Recovery Centers, SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Centers and other on-site locations.

Over the past ten years, Burl has responded to numerous floods, hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses including: Hurricanes Ike, Irene, Sandy and Harvey, wildfires in California, floods and tornadoes in the Midwest.

Before joining SBA, Burl spent 22 years with two Bell System telephone companies in Sales and Marketing, Customer Bill Processing, IT Systems Special Projects and corporate Minority and Women’s Business Procurement for five departments. He was a California public school substitute teacher and has provided management and IT consulting to small businesses and Private non-profit organizations.