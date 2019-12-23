Sustainability Snapshot

OIA Sustainability Working Group – Sustainability Snapshot

Week of December 23, 2019

Register for OIA Sustainability Events at Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show: The agenda and registration for January 27th and 28th is up! Monday, January 27th will focus on climate and introducing the Climate Action Corps. Join us to learn more about your company can join and demonstrate that together, we’re a force for climate action. Tuesday, January 28th will include a workshop on establishing a Restricted Substances List Program and an afternoon session with Higg Co and the Sustainable Apparel Coalition to learn more about the Higg Index. Review the session descriptions and access the registration link below. Deadline to register is January 10, 2020.

Subscribe to Sustainability Snapshot

Get an email reminder when we have a new Sustainability Snapshot published.