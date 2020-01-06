Sustainability Snapshot

OIA Sustainability Working Group – Sustainability Snapshot

Week of Jan 6, 2020

Last Chance to Register for the OIA Sustainability Events at Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show is THIS Friday: The agenda and registration for January 27th and 28th is up! Monday, January 27th will focus on climate and introducing the Climate Action Corps. Join us to learn more about your company can join and demonstrate that together, we’re a force for climate action. Tuesday, January 28th will include a workshop on establishing a Restricted Substances List Program and an afternoon session with Higg Co and the Sustainable Apparel Coalition to learn more about the Higg Index. Review the session descriptions and access the registration link below. You must register by EOD on January 10, 2020. After this date, registration will be closed.

Call for Candidates for Climate Collaborative and Flexport Partnership Project: The Climate Collaborative is teaming up with Flexport.org to offer an opportunity for committed companies to engage in an international logistics emissions reduction analysis project. Three companies will be provided with an analysis of their logistics carbon footprint. This analysis will include tangible recommendations for reduction. Participation is completely free! Applications are open until Jan 10. Learn more and access the application here: https://www.climatecollaborative.com/flexport_partnership_project

Forum on Due Diligence in the Garment and Footwear Sector & Workshop on Microplastics | 11-13 February 2020: “Due Diligence in a shifting context” is the theme of the OECD Forum on Due Diligence in the Garment and Footwear Sector taking place on 11 – 13 February 2020 at OECD, Paris. The Garment and Footwear Forum brings together over 500 representatives from governments, business, trade unions and civil society to discuss the application of responsible business conduct within the sector in a neutral environment.

Plenary discussions in 2020 will explore how due diligence can be reconciled with trade tensions as well as the various shades of grey around mandatory due diligence. This year’s forum will also provide the opportunity to explore how technology can support monitoring and worker engagement, SMEs and due diligence, and due diligence implications of circular supply chain models in the sector. Learn more and access registration here.

Subscribe to Sustainability Snapshot

Get an email reminder when we have a new Sustainability Snapshot published.