COVID-19 Webinar: Understanding What’s in the Economic Stimulus Package

When: Thursday, April 2, 11:00 a.m. (MT)

Speakers: T.A. Hawks, Kimberly Ellis and Matt McAlvanah, Monument Advocacy, Washington, D.C.

The U.S. government has approved over $2 trillion in new stimulus spending to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. The funding will be distributed to certain American businesses, consumers and federal safety net programs in the coming months.

Learn more about the major components of the stimulus package and what may come next from Congress in this short, informative presentation by Monument Advocacy, a leading, bipartisan government and public affairs firm in Washington, D.C.