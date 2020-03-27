COVID-19 Webinar: Thriving Together in Tough Economic Times with Data 1st Marketing Automation

As nearly every industry has been disrupted by COVID-19 and challenging times, companies are attempting to survive by incorporating remote work and online marketing into their business strategy. While this sudden transition is not simple, it can be even more challenging without a big budget and actionable plans on how to continue to make your product and services available when the time is right.

To support our customers and businesses that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ascent360’s Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Scott Buelter is hosting a free webinar to help your business better position to thrive digitally amidst growing uncertainties.

What you’ll learn:

Essential steps you can take right away to segment and maintain authentic communication with your customers;

Proven strategies and successful campaigns that have helped existing Ascent360 customers maneuver thru changing priorities and a business pivot;

What other like D2C businesses are doing to stay connected to their customers in the down turn;

Automating workflows to ensure your customers are hearing from you in the midst of remote work and resource adjustments.

Speakers:

Scott Buelter – CEO & President, Ascent360

Jason Root – SVP Client Success, Ascent360