2019 Year in Review And A Look at What’s Ahead
We spent the past year executing on a few big visions and calibrating others to set us up for big impacts in 2020 and beyond.
If there were an overarching theme to the work we did across our pillars in 2019, it would be this: Change is the new good. It’s no longer enough to make a profit; companies must do work that contributes positively to their industry, their consumers, the marketplace and the world. We shared that message with the community during the Outdoor Retailer Summer Market Industry Breakfast, where Afdhel Aziz was the keynote speaker. As we launch into 2020, that sentiment remains our True North, especially as we approach our sustainability, advocacy and participation work. As always, that work can’t happen without your continued engagement.
Your Outdoor Industry Association membership is what makes our work possible. Annual membership dues and the revenue from the Outdoor Retailer trade shows make up the bulk of our operating budget, while additional support from Sustainability Working Group Contributing Members, funding partners, event sponsors and individual or corporate donations keep our programs, research and educational opportunities robust.
The OIA staff is grateful for your support. We couldn’t continue to drive meaningful change without the collaboration and hard work of our member companies.
Thank you for being a part of our work and our successes in 2019. As we head into 2020, OIA is clear-eyed and focused on our work on behalf of the outdoor industry. As our industry, the market, our consumers and our planet evolve, we will shift to address the most pressing needs.
We ushered in 2019 with one of the biggest public lands policy victories in OIA’s history and something we’ve been working toward for decades: congress passed bipartisan public lands legislation that included several OIA policy priorities, most notably permanent reauthorization of the Land and Water Conservation Fund. In March, President Trump signed the bill into law.
Later in the year, we celebrated legislative wins for several other priority public lands and recreation bills, including committee approval in the House and Senate of legislation to provide full, dedicated funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and of the Restore Our Parks Act (H.R. 1225/S. 500), which aims to reduce the National Park System’s deferred maintenance backlog. Both bills now await consideration by the full House and Senate.
Those same committees also heard testimony in September and October on the Simplifying Outdoor Access for Recreation (SOAR) and Recreation Not Red-Tape (RNR) Acts bills to streamline access on public lands. The Committee on Small Business heard testimony from outdoor industry leaders during the “Force of Nature: The Power of Small Businesses in America’s Recreational Infrastructure” hearing and at a field hearing in Colorado where OIA testified on its innovative programs to help the industry recruit and retain the next generation of outdoor employees. All of the above wins were certainly buoyed by the September release of the Bureau of Economic Analysis’ updated report showing that the outdoor recreation economy continued to grow faster than the U.S. economy in 2018. And finally, our very own Patricia Rojas-Ungar, was included in the yearly list of the top 50 lobbyists in Washington, D.C., which according to ,the Hill, newspaper highlights individuals “at the top of their game” whom associations “turn to when they want their voices heard in the nation’s capital”.
Our 2019 government affairs work was heavily dominated by the Trump administration’s trade war with China, which resulted in punitive tariffs on more than $500 million in U.S. products imported from China. Throughout the year, OIA used various tools and tactics to elevate the importance of this issue and to express our deep concern that the ongoing tariff escalation on imports from China would cause significant harm to the outdoor industry and U.S. economy. In particular, we began calculating and releasing economic data on the impact of tariffs on the outdoor industry which shows that the industry has paid nearly $2 billion more in tariffs on products impacted by the U.S.-China trade war. We also kept our members informed with articles, alerts and webinars. Let’s take a quick look back:
- In early 2019, OIA joined the Americans for Free Trade Coalition, a broad cross-industry coalition in opposition to the Section 301 tariffs.
- On May 20, OIA hosted a critical webinar for members worried about their bottom lines, and on May 31, OIA joined several footwear associations in signing a letter to President Trump opposing the tariffs.
- In June, OIA member companies described how they are responding to the tariffs at a standing-room only session at OR Summer Market, and OIA began releasing data on the economic impact of tariffs on the outdoor industry that garnered significant media attention.
- Also in June, Rich Harper testified before the Office of the United States Trade Representative on the impact of the proposed tariffs on OIA’s 1,300 member companies.
- In late August, OIA joined our partners in the Americans for Free Trade Coalition to send a letter urging President Trump to postpone all tariff rate increases that were set to take effect right before the busy holiday shopping period.
- On Sept. 12, OIA members Columbia Sportswear, NEMO Equipment, Nester Hosiery and The North Face briefed congressional staff on the harmful impacts of the U.S.-China trade war on U.S. jobs.
- October: The S. and China announced they’ve reached a “Phase One” trade deal, to which OIA responded with a strong hope this would signal “the beginning of the end of the trade war that for months has been wreaking havoc on American outdoor industry businesses, jobs and consumers.”
- November: OIA celebrated a hard-fought win with the U.S. Trade Representative announced it would preserve duty-free market access for backpacks, sports bags and other travel goods from Thailand under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP). Also, USTR opened the petition process for companies to have their China-sourced produced excluded from President Trump’s List 4 of punitive tariffs, and OIA hosted a webinar to help companies understand the petition process. Several outdoor products have already received exemptions and OIA continues to advocate for more relief.
In October, we celebrated the news that New Hampshire became the most recent state — number 16 — to create an office of outdoor recreation, the latest in a recent rush that has now spread across the country. The New Hampshire office was announced on the heels of the offices in Wisconsin, Virginia, Michigan and New Mexico.
OIA has not only been instrumental in lobbying for these state offices over the past several years, the organization has fully committed to supporting the newly created offices through the creation of the Outdoor Recreation Learning Network, a platform within the National Governors Association that “will help the states’ chief executives to learn from one another”, share best practices and grow their respective outdoor recreation economies. In October, OIA was present in Utah when five states — Maine, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico and Virginia — joined the Outdoor Recreation Industry Confluence Accords, a collection of 10 principles related to conservation and stewardship, education and workforce training, economic development and public health and wellness.
In the 2019 election, voters approved billions of dollars in recreation and conservation funding in cities, counties and states across the country. Outdoor Industry Association endorsed nine measures in 2019, six of which appeared on November ballots. OIA led a coalition of national NGOs to identify measures and support get-out-the-vote efforts among the outdoor recreation user and business communities.
In the span of eight hours on May 1, we had 103 meetings in the Senate and House of Representatives—a new record. More than half of those were sit-down, face-to-face meetings with elected members of Congress, while the others were with their high-ranking staffers versed on our issues. These meetings gave us an opportunity to cement longstanding relationships with those who champion our causes or to bring skeptics closer to our side. Many of our meetings this year were in offices we’ve never visited before, giving us several opportunities to gain new congressional champions. Read about the event and the issues we asked members of Congress to support.
In January 2019, we joined with our friends at the National Ski Areas Association and Snowsports Industries America to form the Outdoor Business Climate Partnership (OBCP), a collaboration focused on advocating for clean energy solutions to improve the resiliency of the $887 billion outdoor recreation economy. The OBCP represents the business interests of outdoor industry brands, retailers and suppliers and ski resorts across the United States, aims to provide leadership on climate change and inspires meaningful action across its collective memberships. The OBCP is focused on finding solutions that would attack climate change in a way that is “durable, equitable and supportive of the American economy.” In October, members of the OBCP traveled to Capitol Hill to meet with influential GOP Senators including Mitt Romney (R-UT), Lindsay Graham (R-SC), Mike Braun (R-IN) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Democrats Michael Bennet (D-CO), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and independent Angus King (I-ME). Shortly after our visits and just days after the administration announced the formal departure of the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement, Senator Coons (D-DE) and Braun (R-IN) announced the formation of a bipartisan climate caucus to include the above-mentioned senators, in order to find workable bipartisan climate solutions.
Despite a presidential impeachment trial and election, we are optimistic that Congress could deliver some policy wins for the outdoor industry in 2020.
- United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is set to clear Congress with broad bipartisan support this winter.
- Phase one trade deal with China will go into effect this month, halting additional tariffs and reducing others, but significant advocacy will be required to push both sides to lift all other punitive tariffs costing the outdoor industry billions.
- 2019 delivered a large bipartisan public lands package, 2020 could do the same with full funding for LWCF, funding to repair our National Parks’ infrastructure (ROPA), streamlining outdated permitting systems and other public lands priorities.
- Legislation to help support outdoor recreation programs for Veterans is also primed and ready for legislative action this year.
Across the States, a grassroots movement is fueling the creation of offices of outdoor recreation, and we are proud to support it. We can expect the current number of state offices to surge in 2020.
In 2019, under the leadership of new Senior Director of Sustainable Business Innovation, OIA launched a series of Sustainability Boot Camps that were designed to help small to mid-sized brands with limited to no dedicated sustainability staff or expertise to accelerate sustainability improvements and meet (or exceed!) customer expectations. The intensive, 1- to 2-day sessions held in Seattle, Denver, New York and Costa Mesa, combined engaging speakers, educational content, hands-on activities, and take-home resources that empowered participants to more confidently champion sustainability within their respective brands, to establish their organization’s sustainability strategy and program, and to create a customized action plan to guide next steps. In total, 169 people representing 97 companies attended the camps.
This year, the Sustainability Working Group (SWG), a cohort of suppliers, brands and retailers committed to improving their supply chains, welcomed 35 new contributing members, growing the SWG to a record 72 companies and signaling an ever-increasing industry awareness of the importance of doing business better.
In January 2020, OIA will announce an industry-wide collective effort around climate action that will define this industry for generations to come. With the latest UN climate report clearly stating that “deeper and faster emissions cuts are now required” to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, it’s clear that as an industry with so much at stake, we have to act in a meaningful and ambitious way. Working together and taking bold steps in our supply chains, we can grow outdoor industry businesses and be a major force for positive change.
At the June and November 2018 Outdoor Retailer shows, Outdoor Foundation Executive Director Lise Aangeenbrug announced the launch and funding of the Thrive Outside Communities initiative. The goal is to grow healthy individuals and build healthy communities by weaving the outdoors into families’ day-to-day routines and providing consistent outdoor programming. Thanks to leadership gifts by REI, Patagonia, VF Corp, Wolverine Worldwide and Thule, the Foundation was able to launch the program in 2018, and in April of 2019, the Outdoor Foundation announced the first four pilot communities: San Diego, Oklahoma City, Atlanta and Grand Rapids. Receiving a total of $1.8 million in multi-year capacity-building grants, the communities spent 2019 developing plans to create or strengthen partnerships between existing local organizations such as schools, Boys & Girls Clubs, YMCAs and nonprofit conservation and outdoor organizations that create repeat and reinforcing positive outdoor experiences for kids and families. The core goal of the Thrive Outside Community investments is to create healthy individuals, communities and economies by making the outdoors a habit.
At the summer 2019 Outdoor Retailer, we hosted our first annual Thrive Outside Give Back Bash, a fundraiser and auction. Contributions from industry executives and companies totaled $125,000, helping us reach our goal of connecting 100,000 kids to meaningful outdoor experiences in their hometowns over the next three years.
Our latest OIA and Outdoor Foundation research on outdoor participation shows that 50 percent of the U.S. population reports participating in an outdoor activity at least once per year. That also means that 50 percent report NOT participating in outdoor activity at least once per year. It also indicates that fewer than 20 percent of children and adults report getting active outdoors at least once per week, which is likely the minimum amount needed to achieve the significant benefits to health and well-being that active time outside can provide. Outdoor Industry Association and Outdoor Foundation will continue the conversation around outdoor participation and call for collective industry action to reverse declines in outdoor participation that could have big impacts to our businesses, our communities and human beings if it is not addressed.
In January, we welcomed our fourth class of the Skip Yowell Future Leadership Academy. At the Outdoor Retailer Summer Market, the class presented their capstone projects to the FLA staff, OIA Board of Directors and key stakeholders, continuing the legacy of the program that allows FLA participants to apply what they’ve learned throughout the program and tap into their diverse professional skillsets to give back to the nonprofits who do a lot of the heavy lifting on important issues tied to our industry, while also cultivating a lifelong commitment to service among our program participants. This year’s nonprofits were
Adventure Therapy Collective, American Indian College Fund, Big City Mountaineers, Cal-Wood Education Center, Minnesota Environmental Fund (MEF), PeopleForBikes and The Nature Conservancy in Colorado.
Once again, OIA facilitated the Futurist program at the Outdoor Retailer Summer Market, but this year’s event had a new twist, combining education with networking and entertainment. Early in the evening, attendees heard from two unlikely bedfellows: Amazon and Moosejaw. They emphasized commonalities between the e-commerce giants and small outdoor brands—especially where sustainability and outdoor accessibility are concerned. The event’s second half featured live music from country singer Drake White. Meanwhile, attendees mingled, grabbed a second round of drinks and hors d’oeuvres, and discussed the presentations. For many, the take-home message was clear: To succeed, the outdoor industry needs to come together in all retail settings.
In June, we presented our second-annual Together We Are A Force Awards to groups who collaborated in our three pillar areas: Participation, Sustainable Business and Policy.
In October, after nearly five years at the helm and a total of 10 years with the organization, Executive Director Amy Roberts stepped down. Under her leadership, OIA achieved some incredible wins, including the relocation of the Outdoor Retailer trade shows to Denver; the March for Public Lands, the launch of the first-ever State of Sustainability report; the launch of the 2017 Outdoor Recreation Economy report with national, state and district numbers; funding millions of dollars in outdoor participation programs; the launch of the Together We Are A Force campaign and subsequent awards program; creation of the Skip Yowell Future Leadership Academy; the extremely successful Vote The Outdoors campaign; the creation of the OIA ConsumerVue segmentation study and so much more. The Board of Directors has been conducting a nationwide search for a new executive director and hopes to have an announcement in early 2020.