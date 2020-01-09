2019 Year in Review And A Look at What’s Ahead

We spent the past year executing on a few big visions and calibrating others to set us up for big impacts in 2020 and beyond.

If there were an overarching theme to the work we did across our pillars in 2019, it would be this: Change is the new good. It’s no longer enough to make a profit; companies must do work that contributes positively to their industry, their consumers, the marketplace and the world. We shared that message with the community during the Outdoor Retailer Summer Market Industry Breakfast, where Afdhel Aziz was the keynote speaker. As we launch into 2020, that sentiment remains our True North, especially as we approach our sustainability, advocacy and participation work. As always, that work can’t happen without your continued engagement.

Your Outdoor Industry Association membership is what makes our work possible. Annual membership dues and the revenue from the Outdoor Retailer trade shows make up the bulk of our operating budget, while additional support from Sustainability Working Group Contributing Members, funding partners, event sponsors and individual or corporate donations keep our programs, research and educational opportunities robust.

The OIA staff is grateful for your support. We couldn’t continue to drive meaningful change without the collaboration and hard work of our member companies.

Thank you for being a part of our work and our successes in 2019. As we head into 2020, OIA is clear-eyed and focused on our work on behalf of the outdoor industry. As our industry, the market, our consumers and our planet evolve, we will shift to address the most pressing needs.





Shaping Up and Shipping Out: In 2019, under the leadership of new Senior Director of Sustainable Business Innovation, OIA launched a series of Sustainability Boot Camps that were designed to help small to mid-sized brands with limited to no dedicated sustainability staff or expertise to accelerate sustainability improvements and meet (or exceed!) customer expectations. The intensive, 1­- to 2-day sessions held in Seattle, Denver, New York and Costa Mesa, combined engaging speakers, educational content, hands-on activities, and take-home resources that empowered participants to more confidently champion sustainability within their respective brands, to establish their organization’s sustainability strategy and program, and to create a customized action plan to guide next steps. In total, 169 people representing 97 companies attended the camps.

Growing Our Working Group: This year, the Sustainability Working Group (SWG), a cohort of suppliers, brands and retailers committed to improving their supply chains, welcomed 35 new contributing members, growing the SWG to a record 72 companies and signaling an ever-increasing industry awareness of the importance of doing business better.

Looking to 2020: In January 2020, OIA will announce an industry-wide collective effort around climate action that will define this industry for generations to come. With the latest UN climate report clearly stating that “deeper and faster emissions cuts are now required” to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, it’s clear that as an industry with so much at stake, we have to act in a meaningful and ambitious way. Working together and taking bold steps in our supply chains, we can grow outdoor industry businesses and be a major force for positive change.



